Army jawan arrested for ‘raping’ woman; probe on

An Army jawan has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, the police said on Wednesday. The accused met the woman through a dating app, they said.
A senior police officer said that the accused jawan had created a profile on the dating app where he posed himself as a pilot. He got in touch with a woman and they started talking. Soon after, they also started meeting each other. The victim works with a hospital.
“They met in Murthal, Fatidabad and Delhi. On one instance, he took her to a place in south Delhi and raped her. He threatened her of dire consequences and left the city. He is presently posted in Assam,” said the officer.
He added that the woman, who was in trauma, visited Malviya Nagar police station with a complaint against the accused. An FIR was then registered and the police started making efforts to nab the accused. He was subsequently held in Assam amd brought to the Capital.
“The victim is yet to record her statement before a Magistrate. A probe is on. The mobile phone, which the accused used to contact the victim, has been seized,” said the officer.
