AQI may dip in coming days due to cold

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The national capital’s air quality is predicted to further deteriorate on Wednesday and Thursday, but is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category.

“Air quality is likely to worsen in north India due to cold waves and low temperatures. Ventilation conditions are likely to slow down further by Wednesday. The Air Quality Index is predicted to deteriorate to the middle-end of the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days,” said SAFAR.

The AQI of Delhi was 367 on Tuesday, up from 318 on Monday, as per CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours.

The values for Gurugram and Noida were 311 and 387, respectively.