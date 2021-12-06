Delhi

Anti-smog guns at metro project sites

The Delhi Metro on Sunday said it has pressed into service 14 anti-smog guns as part of the various measures adopted to combat pollution at its construction sites. The guns throw mist from time to time to keep a check on the dust pollution in the area.

Currently, as part of its Phase-IV expansion as well as some other construction projects, 12 civil contracts are operational across the city. “These state-of-the-art anti-smog guns are capable of spraying fine mist up to 70 to 100 metres. One gun is considered adequate for covering an area up to 20,000 square metre,” a DMRC official said.


