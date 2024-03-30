Another plea filed in HC to remove Kejriwal as Delhi CM

March 30, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - New Delhi

Another petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking the removal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post following his arrest in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

On Thursday, the court had, while rejecting the earlier plea, said that it “is of the view that there is no scope for judicial interference. It is for the other wing of the government to examine the issue”.

In the fresh plea, the petitioner Vishnu Gupta, referring to a Supreme Court ruling, asked, “If the CM commits a breach of constitutional trust himself, then whether the Governor can dismiss the CM.”