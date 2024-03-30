GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Another plea filed in HC to remove Kejriwal as Delhi CM

“If the CM commits a breach of constitutional trust himself, then whether the Governor can dismiss the CM,’ asks the petitioner.

March 30, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

Another petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking the removal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post following his arrest in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Also read: Explained | The controversy around the Delhi excise policy  

On Thursday, the court had, while rejecting the earlier plea, said that it “is of the view that there is no scope for judicial interference. It is for the other wing of the government to examine the issue”.

In the fresh plea, the petitioner Vishnu Gupta, referring to a Supreme Court ruling, asked, “If the CM commits a breach of constitutional trust himself, then whether the Governor can dismiss the CM.”

