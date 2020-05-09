Another Hindu Rao doctor infected

A total of 10 health care workers have tested COVID-19 positive at Hindu Rao Hospital so far, a senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which runs the hospital, said on Friday. Among the fresh cases is a doctor from the gynaecology department of the hospital, an official confirmed.

Four other doctors and two nurses had tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Contact tracing of all who have been found positive has been carried out and they have been placed under quarantine, the official said. Last month a nurse at the hospital tested positive, after which the hospital had been shut, sanitised and all her contacts traced and tested.

Also, 46 people from the hospital who had been quarantined earlier have been asked to return to work.

Apart from this, five health care workers have been found positive at Kasturba Hospital and one staff has tested positive at RBTB hospital so far.