Anna Nagar residents again told to relocate

‘Exams to be held in their temporary shelter’

Anna Nagar residents, whose houses were washed away on July 19, lost the roof over their heads once again when a school asked them to leave their temporary shelter to make way for CBSE exams.

K.C. Kotiyal, a member of one of the 12 families who lost their houses, said they were asked to leave the school on Wednesday. “We were told that CBSE exams will be conducted here and we have to relocate to some other place for 10 days. Initially, we were told by authorities that we have to shift to our relatives’ houses and then we were told that they will either shift us to a night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan or in another school in Vikram Nagar,” he said, adding that the residents had no idea about the exams.

Another resident, who didn’t wish to be named, said they didn’t want to move to the night shelter because of the poor living conditions there but were fine with shifting to another school till they are allotted their own houses. The residents said they had met MLA Praveen Kumar regarding the matter on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kumar said allotting the houses will take time but the talks are under way and the matter is being expedited. “They will be shifted either to the night shelter or to the school by Saturday,” he said.

Twelve houses were washed away after a heavy downpour on July 19 in Anna Nagar near ITO. The residents were first moved to tents installed near the metro station and subsequently to a school on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg where they had been living till Friday morning.