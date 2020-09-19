Anna Nagar residents again told to relocate

Anna Nagar residents, whose houses were washed away on July 19, lost the roof over their heads once again when a school asked them to leave their temporary shelter to make way for CBSE exams.
K.C. Kotiyal, a member of one of the 12 families who lost their houses, said they were asked to leave the school on Wednesday. “We were told that CBSE exams will be conducted here and we have to relocate to some other place for 10 days. Initially, we were told by authorities that we have to shift to our relatives’ houses and then we were told that they will either shift us to a night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan or in another school in Vikram Nagar,” he said, adding that the residents had no idea about the exams.
Another resident, who didn’t wish to be named, said they didn’t want to move to the night shelter because of the poor living conditions there but were fine with shifting to another school till they are allotted their own houses. The residents said they had met MLA Praveen Kumar regarding the matter on Friday.
Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kumar said allotting the houses will take time but the talks are under way and the matter is being expedited. “They will be shifted either to the night shelter or to the school by Saturday,” he said.
Twelve houses were washed away after a heavy downpour on July 19 in Anna Nagar near ITO. The residents were first moved to tents installed near the metro station and subsequently to a school on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg where they had been living till Friday morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath