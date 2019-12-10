Anaj Mandi blaze: police collect evidence using 3D laser technology

A police team on Monday collected evidence from the building in Anaj Mandi using 3D laser imaging technology.

The arrested accused and the survivors will be taken to the building to recreate the scene, an officer said. “To simulate the crime scene thoroughly and ensure that there is no loss of evidence, we are using the high-tech method to investigate how, why, where and when the fire started. Earlier, similar technology was used in Karol Bagh incident,” the officer added.

Entry, exit points

The 3D imagining will also be used outside the building to investigate available exits and entry points.

During inspection, it was found that commercial activities were taking place in the residential building. Also, there was no fire fighting equipment, a panic alarm, safety measures and safe exit found inside the building, the officer said.

There were over six manufacturing units operating from the building. The owners of each of the units will be asked to join the investigation, the officer added.

“The workers who lost their lives in the fire tragedy have been identified. Bodies of 20 victims have been handed over to their respective family members after post-mortem and other legal formalities. The remaining bodies will be handed over on Tuesday morning,” said another officer.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Rohini also visited the building and collected samples for investigation.

Statement of survivors

“We have recorded the statement of seven survivor. Statement of nine other injured people will be recorded after doctors declare them fit,” the officer added.

The police said they are writing to the concerned civic agency to verify the status of license and other clearances required to operate a manufacturing unit from a residential building.