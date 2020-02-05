An Oppn. councillor fights to become an MLA

A two-time councillor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation from the Congress, Abhishek Dutt, is a familiar face in the Kasturba Nagar constituency from where he is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections.

Since the announcement of the elections, locals say he has been regularly meeting people in public gatherings.

On Tuesday, he was seen engaged in a door-to-door campaign at Lodhi Complex appealing to occupants of the government flats here. Various local civic and infrastructure issues such as provision of better roads, cleanliness, sewerage facilities are his priorities. In conversation with prospective voters, he repeats, “I am asking for votes based on my work. That’s the difference between us and others.” While the Congress may not form the government in Delhi Assembly, Mr. Dutt is no stranger to working from the Opposition benches.

Despite sitting in the Opposition, Mr. Dutt has managed to develop his ward considerably, even being selected as a model ward to achieve complete waste segregation. While three such model wards were picked in each of the three municipal corporations following the National Green Tribunal orders, Mr. Dutt points out that the selection was done based on which ward was most likely to succeed and that waste segregation had been implemented here prior to the scheme itself. “There are also no dark spots in my ward,” he said. Asked what his plan for the constituency was, Mr. Dutt said, “We will take the Andrews Gunj [ward] model forward.”

Mr. Dutt’s holds a reputation of a “hard worker”, with area residents complimenting on how he regularly responds to people’s calls and resolves issues. “I have heard a lot about him from the people in Garhi, Sadiq Nagar, Andrews Gunj. They say he will work for you even if you call him at night,” said Krishna Mehto, a resident.

Inspite of ‘goodwill’

His reputation extends to those who are not keen on voting for the Congress as well. Commenting on him, Amit Kagra from Lodhi Complex, said: “He has a lot of goodwill here. Everyone knows he gets work done, but my vote is going to AAP.” For him and many others here, the present election was about issues effecting Delhi at large. However, Sukhvinder Kaur who met Mr. Dutt, earlier in the day, believed he is a good candidate but argued that older parties such as the BJP and the Congress have had been given several chances. “These people [AAP] should also get a chance,” she said.