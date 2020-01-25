Amit Shah continues attack on AAP, Cong. over CAA

The BJP sustained its attack on AAP and the Congress over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday with Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the two parties of “inciting Muslims” against the Act and “instigating riots” in Delhi.

While addressing meetings in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad, Mr. Shah slammed AAP and Congress for opposing the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to religious minorities escaping persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and who have come to India by December 31, 2014.

“They started inciting Muslims and instigated riots in Delhi. They are still saying — we support Shaheen Bagh. Congress leaders visit Shaheen Bagh regularly,” he said. On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he stood with the protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

‘Give your suggestions’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Mr. Shah on Friday to spend a few days in the Delhi government schools to witness the education revolution that took place in the Capital.

Mr. Kejriwal tagged a news report in which Mr. Shah is asking him at a public rally where are the 1,000 new schools that were promised by AAP. “Amit Shahji, spend a few days in our schools to witness the education revolution of Delhi. As a Home Minister, please give us suggestions so that we can work on them after elections,” Kejriwal tweeted.