Amit Khare gets extension as advisor to PM Modi

He was appointed to the post for two years in October 2021

September 26, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Amit Khare, Advisor to Prime Minister.

Amit Khare, Advisor to Prime Minister. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Former bureaucrat Amit Khare has been given extension as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Personnel Ministry order said.

He was appointed to the post for two years in October 2021.

Mr. Khare, a 1985-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre, had superannuated on September 30, 2021. He last served as the higher education secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension in Khare's tenure, on contract basis on the usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of re-employed officers of secretary-level in the government of India, beyond October 12, 2023 for a period "co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister", the order said on Monday.

In another order, the ACC has approved the extension in tenure of Rajesh S Gokhale as secretary, Department of Biotechnology, for a period of two years -- with effect from November 1, 2023.

