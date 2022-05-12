Ambedkar University to get 2 new campuses; Delhi govt. sanctions over ₹2,300 cr. 

A model layout of the university campus which will come up at Rohini in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 30,000 students can now take admission at the university

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved ₹2,306.58 crore to develop two new campuses of Ambedkar University at Rohini and Dheerpur, which will accommodate over 26,000 students in the coming years.

The university currently has three campuses at Kashmere Gate, Karampura and Lodhi Road with a sanctioned strength of over 4,000 students. With the creation of the two new campuses at Dheerpur and Rohini, over 30,000 students will be able to take admission at the university which reserves 85% of seats for students from Delhi.

Ultra-modern infrastructure

Reviewing the works being carried out to build the new campuses, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the new campuses will have ultra-modern infrastructure for students, to address all their educational needs.

“Every year, more than 2.5 lakh students pass out from Class XII and apply for various universities. But not everyone gets admission in prominent universities despite having talent and capability. To cater to the educational needs of such a large population of students, the new campuses are designed to ensure the most conducive environment to facilitate collective engagement, spaces for self-growth, knowledge production and dissemination, community living and inclusive culture,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Ready in 30 months

Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lahter said the university has all plans ready along with the clearances to start the work immediately and that the campuses should be ready in 30 months.

“The National Education Policy with its multidisciplinary approach and multiple entry and exits gives us the freedom to design many innovative courses that will be offered at the university. We will start a phased intake and take it up to 26,000 students,” Ms. Lather said.

She added that the Kashmere Gate campus of the university is a temporary campus and all schools would ultimately shift to the new campuses.

The government said that the Rohini campus will be built at a cost of ₹1,107.56 crore. Spread over 16,4130 sq m, it will accommodate over 10,000 students. The campus at Dheerpur will be built at the cost of ₹1,199.02 crore. It will be spread over 20,0759 sq m and will have the capacity to accommodate over 16,000 students.

The campuses will have multistorey academic blocks and auditoriums along with health centres, convention blocks, administration blocks, library blocks, amphitheaters, guest houses, separate hostels for girls and boys. Residential units of different types will also be constructed at both campuses.

The university from this year will be carrying out its admission though the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which Ms. Lather hopes will be a good branding exercise for the university and that it will attract the best students from across the country.