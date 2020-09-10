The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to “stop the drama” of tearing government notices and allot vacant houses to slum dwellers with immediate effect.
If the Delhi government demolishes the slums located near the railway tracks, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri warned that the BJP karyakartas will then shift the residents to the vacant houses available with the Delhi government.
“The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party government have fooled the people in the slums in the name of pucca houses for the last 15 years and six years respectively,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.
“If the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana had been implemented in Delhi, people would have got pucca houses by now, but the Delhi government cheated the slum dwellers by not doing so,” he alleged.
‘No work done yet’
Even after taking ₹11.25 crore from the Railways to rehabilitate slums, the Delhi government did not work to this end, he alleged.
The BJP, Mr. Bidhuri said, stands with the slum dwellers and will not allow any injustice to happen to them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath