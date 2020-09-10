BJP asks AAP govt. to ‘stop the drama’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to “stop the drama” of tearing government notices and allot vacant houses to slum dwellers with immediate effect.

If the Delhi government demolishes the slums located near the railway tracks, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri warned that the BJP karyakartas will then shift the residents to the vacant houses available with the Delhi government.

“The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party government have fooled the people in the slums in the name of pucca houses for the last 15 years and six years respectively,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“If the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana had been implemented in Delhi, people would have got pucca houses by now, but the Delhi government cheated the slum dwellers by not doing so,” he alleged.

‘No work done yet’

Even after taking ₹11.25 crore from the Railways to rehabilitate slums, the Delhi government did not work to this end, he alleged.

The BJP, Mr. Bidhuri said, stands with the slum dwellers and will not allow any injustice to happen to them.