AISA calls upon anti-ABVP students’ groups to unite

Attacking the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), left wing All India Students’ Association on Sunday called upon all “democratic students’ organisations” to come together to fight the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

“We believe that it is time when all democratic and progressive forces should come together to defeat the BJP-led students’ wing and set the model for a joint struggle in the country,” AISA said.

“This year’s student union elections are happening at a time when the BJP government has come back to power with greater majority and the manifestations of their brute majority are clear. Even after having a full majority in the Centre and victory in DUSU for the last few years, the ABVP has not taken a single initiative to ensure students’ rights,” said Kawapreet Kaur, president of Delhi AISA.

Instead, the group had used the platform to intimidate teachers and students and “destroy the vibrant academic atmosphere of Delhi University,” she said, calling upon all anti-ABVP students’ groups to come together and build a larger platform to defeat it.

Violence on campus

Hitting out at the ABVP, the AISA in a statement said that the right wing group was constantly engaged in violence on the campus.

It highlighted various incidents such as threats to teachers of the academic council during the syllabus making process, alleged involvement of the previous DUSU president Shakti Singh of the ABVP in violence at Zakir Hussain College and other instances such as the problem of fake degree of the previous president Ankiv Biasoya.

A nexus with the administration of DU had resulted in both instances go unpunished, the group alleged.