Airline fined ₹1.3 lakh over missing luggage

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has directed Indigo Airlines to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹1.31 lakh after the passenger’s luggage went missing during a flight from Dubai to Delhi.

The consumer panel also directed compensation of an additional amount of ₹20,000 towards the harassment caused to the complainant apart from the compensation towards the lost baggage.

The directions came when the consumer panel was hearing a plea moved by Dubai resident Smita Renwal, who contended that after reaching Delhi from Dubai, only one of her two luggage arrived.

“On reaching the Delhi Airport she found that one baggage was untraceable which she handed over to the Indigo executives at the time of check-in. On advice of the [airline] executives, a written complaint was given by the complainant. It is stated that she visited India to attend the last rites of her grandfather,” the consumer panel observed while noting the allegations made by the complainant.

The consumer panel however rejected a claim of over ₹2 lakh put forth by the complainant and directed compensation of $340 as offered by the airline.