Air quality remains ‘very poor’, expected to improve today

The air quality of the city continued to be in ‘the very poor’ category on Monday and is expected to improve to ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, said government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

On Monday, the average level of PM 2.5 — deadly respirable particles, which is a chief pollutant — was 147.7 ug/m3 more than twice the safe limit of 60ug/m3, as per Indian standards, in Delhi and the NCR at 10 p.m., said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The level is, however, almost six times the safe limit (25 ug/m3) as set by the World Health Organization.

Under the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected in the city over the next two days.

Other forecasts

Also, an increase in surface winds and an increase in the minimum temperature are the forecast for the coming days.

“Under these favourable conditions, air quality is forecast to improve to the lower end of ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category by tomorrow [Tuesday]. Further improvement is expected in case of sufficient rain, towards the lower end of the ‘poor’ to ‘satisfactory’ category by Wednesday,” SAFAR said.

Rainfall washes away pollutants in the air and faster winds help disperse pollutants and clean the air.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) on Monday was 325, slightly better than Sunday’s 330, according to the 4 p.m. bulletin of the CPCB that is the average of the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s top three air pollution hot spots of Delhi are likely to be Jahangirpuri, Vinobapuri, and Bawana.