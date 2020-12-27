Air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category in Delhi

The air quality of Delhi and Noida remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday and Gurugram’s improved to ‘poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Air pollution of ‘very poor’ category can cause “respiratory illness on prolonged exposure”, according to the government.
The air quality of the national capital is expected to slightly deteriorate on Sunday. “The surface winds are likely to slow down for a short period tomorrow [Sunday] and marginal deterioration in Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast, but within the middle-end of ‘very poor’ category. The AQI is forecast to improve on Monday and Tuesday, but within the ‘very poor’ category,” read a statement issued by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).
The Air Quality Index of Delhi was 337 on Saturday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours.
The values for Gurugram and Noida were 269 and 344, respectively.
Apart from pollutants, two meteorological factors strongly impact air quality.
Surface-level winds, which was ‘moderate’ on Friday, picked up pace and was ‘high’ on Saturday.
Also, the effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Saturday. However, “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, remained “low”. This leads to accumulation of pollutants near the surface, which increases air pollution.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath