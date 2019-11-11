Air quality may turn ‘severe’ by tomorrow, says SAFAR

The Capital’s air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday with the day being windy.

The air quality may turn ‘severe’ again by Tuesday as there has been an increase in stubble burning and a change in wind direction, said the government’s air quality monitoring and forecasting service, SAFAR.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi’s air quality Index (AQI) on Sunday was 321 (very poor) at 4.30 p.m.; on Saturday, it was 283 (poor).

The air quality in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Noida was also in the ‘very poor’ category as per the CPCB.

The AQI in of Gurugram and Faridabad were in the ‘poor’ category.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate on Monday and may remain in the ‘very poor’ category with higher values. The air quality is likely to marginally deteriorate further on Tuesday and may remain in the upper end of ‘very poor’ category and may reach ‘severe’ in case of pollution from fire crackers,” said SAFAR. It added that an increase in stubble burning had been observed in Haryana and Punjab.

Meanwhile, agencies in Delhi have taken “major action” at 13 pollution hot spots in the city, including closing 23 polluting industrial units, over the last three day, said officials on Sunday.