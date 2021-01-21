Air quality improves, mercury likely to dip

The air quality in the Capital improved and settled in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday after being in the ‘severe’ category the previous day due to increased wind speed.
Based on the reading from 37 monitoring stations, the 24-hour average AQI was 283.
The forecast shows that the air quality is likely to remain in ‘poor’ category on January 21 and in the lower end of ‘poor’ category on January 22.
The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from north-west direction of Delhi with wind speed 10-15 kmph during day time and calm during evening/night.
The India Meteorological Department said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 22 and under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and isolated rain/snow over Uttarakhand.
This would also bring very light/light rain/thundershower in Delhi on January 23 and that the minimum temperature is likely to dip further and settle at four degrees Celsius by January 24.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath