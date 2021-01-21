Air quality improves, mercury likely to dip

The air quality in the Capital improved and settled in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday after being in the ‘severe’ category the previous day due to increased wind speed.

Based on the reading from 37 monitoring stations, the 24-hour average AQI was 283.

The forecast shows that the air quality is likely to remain in ‘poor’ category on January 21 and in the lower end of ‘poor’ category on January 22.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from north-west direction of Delhi with wind speed 10-15 kmph during day time and calm during evening/night.

The India Meteorological Department said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 22 and under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and isolated rain/snow over Uttarakhand.

This would also bring very light/light rain/thundershower in Delhi on January 23 and that the minimum temperature is likely to dip further and settle at four degrees Celsius by January 24.