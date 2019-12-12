Air India told to pay MP ₹50,000 compensation

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed Air India to compensate MP Devji Patel by paying ₹50,000 for cancelling a ticket booked for travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad despite the complainant having reached the airport on time.

Directing the airline to pay the settlement amount to Mr. Patel, the consumer Bench said, “It is observed that the mental pain, agony and suffering due to loss of his reputation has to be commensurate with the amount claimed, accordingly the settlement amount of ₹50,000 is totally justified even on merit of the case, inclusive of the mental agony and harassment to the complainant.”

The Bench has also directed the airline to pay an additional amount of ₹10,000 as litigation charges.

The directions came when the consumer forum was hearing a plea moved by Mr. Patel, alleging that on reaching the airport an hour before the flight departure, he was informed that the ticket had been allotted to another passenger.

“The complainant had to attend some important election meeting in Ahmedabad on November 28, 2012 and hence booked an air ticket from the [airline] at the Parliament Ticket Counter. Its departure time was 18:40. The complainant entered the airport at 17:40 where he was informed that his tickets were cancelled by officials of the airline,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations.

The airline had, however, contended that the complainant had failed to reach the check-in-counter on time.