AIIMS set to restart OPD tomorrow

The All India Institute of Medical Science in Delhi is all set to start its outpatient department (OPD) services, which have been shut for three months, from June 25 with priority to follow-up patients.

“AIIMS has approved the resumption of physical appointment for old/follow-up patients. It will be enhanced in a few days. In addition, requisite appointments for a limited number of new patients will also be given. However, no appointments will be given for evening speciality clinics in the first phase of reopening. The order is valid for 15 days after which it will be reviewed,” read a release issued by AIIMS.

The administration added that it will be the prerogative of departments to call patients directly or screen them through teleconsultation before giving a physical appointment. Patients can be given appointments for OPD consultation directly by the department or through computer facility as decided by the department concerned. “However, if appointment is given from the department, the appointment list will have to be intimated to the computer facility and other related departments and personnel at least four hours in advance,” the administration said.

Telemedicine consultation

Between March 25 and June 10, the hospital provided 61,000 telemedicine consultations with almost 50,000 patients falling under emergency/casualty, non-COVID admissions, or for surgeries and special procedures done It added that nearly 1,800 dialysis were done during this period for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, V.K. Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog emphasised that in order to control the pandemic, it is imperative that the public health approach should be implemented effectively on the ground.

He was addressing a webinar ‘Public Health for Healthy Life’, organised on the second day of FICCI’s Virtual Healthcare & Hygiene Expo (VHHE) 2020. He added that public health approach to contain the disease through trace, test, isolate, quarantine and timely referral must be implemented on the ground effectively by the government, civil agencies, communities and stakeholders.

“Surveillance, containment and disease control should be the priority. Preparedness on the part of hospitals for assured access to ambulance and care is also required. Home care should be reinforced and made more efficient by following prescribed protocols, along with the safety of elderly and other people at home. We also need to protect the vulnerable population, people with co-morbidities and improve immunity through our time-tested traditional system of medicine,” said Dr. Paul.