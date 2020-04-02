AIIMS doctor and wife test positive for COVID-19

A resident doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, and his nine-month pregnant wife have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source at the hospital.

“The doctor posted at the Physiology Department of AIIMS was the first to show symptoms and later his wife was also brought in and both have tested positive,” said the source. The other family/close work contacts of the couple have been isolated and screened, the source added. The AIIMS administration noted that contact tracing protocol has been started in the cases.

In another development, a senior CRPF doctor, working as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at a Delhi-based hospital of the force, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The doctor has been admitted to AIIMS in Haryana’s Jhajjar. He was currently posted at the office of the Additional Director General (medical) of the Central Armed Police Forces.

Infection source unclear

The medical officer reported cough, fever and breathing problems on March 30 and his samples came positive on Thursday, a senior official said. It was not immediately clear how the doctor contracted the infection.

He was staying at a transit officers’ mess of the CRPF in south Delhi’s Saket area, the officials said. The mess has since been sanitised and orders issued to immediately quarantine the staff and guests/officers living there.

(With inputs from PTI)