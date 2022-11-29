AIIMS continues silence on media reports of ₹200 crore demand by hackers

November 29, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital were carried out manually for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, after the hospital last week said that their server might have been subjected to a ransomware attack.

“The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. Network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode,” the hospital said in a statement.

But the AIIMS spokesperson did not confirm or deny media reports that the hackers had allegedly demanded an estimated ₹200 crore in cryptocurrency, from the hospital.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer at the Cyber Cell said that the investigation was currently underway and they were examining the AIIMS website apart from checking the database. He said that measures would be taken to maintain cyber security. However, it was a time-taking process, considering the large volume of data on the website.

Last Wednesday, the AIIMS said that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) team working at the AIIMS, had informed that the servers were down and it might be ransomware attack.

On Thursday, DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said that they received information regarding the ransomware attack on the AIIMS server and on that basis, an FIR under IPC Section 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and Section 66/66F of the IT Act pertaining to computer-related offences, had been lodged with the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Unit (IFSO), against unknown persons.

There were long queues at the hospital on the first day of the attack, as the server was down since morning. Though the situation got better, patients still had to spend more time in queues, according to the doctors and nurses.

A doctor working at the hospital said that on the first day of the attack there was a lot of chaos and confusion, but the situation was better now. The doctor said that the earlier appointments could be done online, but now it had to be done manually.

The tests were now, not only done online but also manually.