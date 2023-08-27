HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

August 27, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Pro-Khalistan messages found in at least five Delhi Metro stations ahead of G20 Summit | representational image

Pro-Khalistan messages found in at least five Delhi Metro stations ahead of G20 Summit | representational image | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

Legal action is being taken, the officer said.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, "It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police." The alleged action comes ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10.

Related Topics

Delhi / G20 / Delhi Metro

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.