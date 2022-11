November 28, 2022 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Taking potshots at the BJP, which has attacked AAP over the leaked videos of jailed Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “BJP’s guarantee to the people of Delhi — will open a video shop in every ward. BJP is a video making company. In the upcoming elections, the people will give BJP the task of making videos while giving responsibility of creating schools and hospitals to AAP.”