After Noida DM, U.P. govt. replaces CMO

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargav a day after COVID-19-positive persons in the district touched 48 — the highest in the State. The move came days after Noida District Magistrate B.N. Singh was replaced by the government.

Dr. Bhargav has been replaced by A.P. Chaturvedi, Joint Director, Directorate of Family Welfare. On March 30, The Hindu reported that the decision was on the cards as the CMO was taken to task by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he visited the district to take stock of the situation.

On Wednesday, 10 more people were tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the total number of cases in the district, many have been linked to one fire safety firm. Dr. Bhargav has been attached to the office of CEO of Greater Noida Narendra Bhooshan, who has been appointed the nodal officer to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, 11 persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly praying in a group on a rooftop in JJ Cluster Sector 16, violating the restrictions imposed during the lockdown. The police arrested Sadiq, who led the prayer, and 10 others, said Deputy Commissioner ( Zone-1 Noida) Sankalp Sharma confirmed.