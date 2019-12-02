After a warm November, mercury drops to single digit

The minimum temperature in the Capital fell to singl digit on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 9.4 degrees Celsius, one degree below the season’s average.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the average for the season.

Minimum temperature

The minimum temperature fell from 12 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night (Saturday) and there was an increase in the wind speed as well, the Met department said.

The forecast shows that strong surface winds (speed 15-20 kmph) will continue on December 2 and 3 as well with clear skies. Delhiites can expect partly cloudy sky with mist/shallow fog on December 4 morning and partly cloudy sky with shallow /moderate fog on December 5 morning.

Providing details for November, the Met department said the mean maximum temperature was 28.2 degrees Celsius which was equal to the climatological mean for the month.

The mean minimum temperature during the month was 15.0ºC against its normal value of 12.9 degrees Celsius, which is 2.1 degrees Celsius above the climatological mean for the month.

The lowest minimum temperature this November was 11.4 degrees Celcius recorded on November 20. The all-time record of minimum temperature for the month is 03.9 degrees Celsius recorded on November 28, 1938.