Delhi

Afghan national found murdered in north Delhi

A 28-year-old Afghan national was found murdered on a street in north Delhi’s Wazirabad, the police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a call from a passerby that a man was lying unconscious on the street.

The man was identified as Shiraj and prima facie it was suspected that he died of a bullet injury.

An autopsy report will ascertain the reason behind the death, the police said.

A case under relevant sections was lodged at Wazirabad police station. The crime scene was analysed and the suspects were identified. “It is suspected that the incident took place due to family issues, however, the police are investigating the case from all angles,” an officer said.

The deceased used to work as a small-time trader at Ballimaran, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 1:18:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/afghan-national-found-murdered-in-north-delhi/article37762312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY