Adarsh Nagar murder: witness alleges police inaction

Action will be taken if woman’s allegations are found to be true, says DCP

The 21-year-old woman, who is an eyewitness in the case of murder of her friend Rahul Rajput, has said that had the police acted on time, Rahul could have been saved.

The woman, over a video call from a shelter home, said that on October 7 evening, she was with Rahul when her brother called him to meet for a discussion on a tuition.

“The moment we reached, Rahul was attacked. I tried to save him, but could not. I rushed to a police post at Adarsh Nagar where the policemen were having tea. I requested them to come along and save my friend, but they said they could not do anything,” said the woman.

She also alleged that there were a total of eight persons who attacked Rahul, but the police have named only five. Even after reporting the matter to a police post, none arrived at the location to try to find out about the attack. Rahul had sustained injuries. He returned home, while the woman was brought home by her brother. Later, the SHO asked her to shift to a shelter home, claiming there could be a threat to her life.

Inconsolable, the woman said, had she known Rahul would be thrashed, she would have never let him meet his brother. “I will fight till his killers are hanged. I want justice for Rahul and fair investigation into the case,” she said.

Vijayanta Arya, DCP (North-West), said that if the woman’s allegations are found true, then action will be taken against the policemen concerned.

“Apart from the woman’s statement, we have technical evidence and eyewitnesses of the incident. We have obtained the CCTV footage from the area to get more clarity on the sequence of events,” said Ms. Arya.

Rahul and the woman had known each other for three months. The woman’s brother was against their friendship as they belonged to different religions. The victim was a DU student.