Activists urge CM to increase compensation for riot survivors

A group of activists, including Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj, has urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to increase the compensation given to survivors of communal riots in north-east Delhi, including increasing the solatium to the family of a deceased person from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

“The compensation announced to next of kin of those who have died in the Delhi violence is ₹10 lakh. Compensation of ₹13 lakh was given seven years ago by the Uttar Pradesh government after the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, for survivors in a rural economy. Adjusting for inflation and cost of living in an expensive urban metropolis like Delhi, the ex-gratia amount must be enhanced to ₹25 lakh,” a letter written by the group to the Chief Minister read.

Aid for loss of job

The group has also urged the Chief Minister to include sexual violence, including rape and assault, under categories of injury and provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh. They also asked Mr. Kejriwal to provide compensation to workers in the area for “lost opportunities of employment”.

The letter was written by activists Farah Naqvi, Anjali Bhardwaj, Annie Raja, Harsh Mander, Apoorvanand, Anirban Bhattacharya and Amrita Johri.

“Forms of sexual violence, recognised under the Indian Penal Code, including rape, assault or criminal force to outrage modesty or intent to disrobe, must be added to the categories of injury with a compensation amount of ₹5 lakh,” the letter said.

Though the Delhi government had announced immediate financial assistance of ₹25,000 to the families, the activists said that many were yet to receive it. “The survival relief must be released immediately to each family. Today, over two weeks to the violence, many families we spoke to have not received this amount,” they said in the letter.

The group demanded that ₹25,000 assistance must be renewed for families who are still unable to return at the end of 30 days from February 24, 2020, until their final return or resettlement in new locations.

“In case of any default in the timely disbursal of compensation, persons shall have the right to complain to the Deputy CM’s office, which should have a designated officer and widely publicised phone number to monitor these complaints till final resolution of claims,” according to the letter.

The group also demanded to increase the compensation for orphaned children from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh, death of a minor from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh and loss of moveable properties such as buffalo, cow and sheep from the current ₹5,000 to ₹50,000, ₹30,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

However, the Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to the demands made by the activists.