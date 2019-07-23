Accept Centre’s conditions on regularisation of colonies: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed his Ministers to immediately accept all conditions in the Centre’s communication to the Delhi government related to the proposed regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the city, State government sources said on Monday.

They said a direction to this effect was issued at a meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on July 20 where Mr. Kejriwal reviewed points regarding the regularisation of the colonies. It also comes in the wake of the AAP-led city government releasing ₹500 crore for the execution of developmental works in such colonies, last week.

“It is not the time for blame game. Even a minute’s delay will not be tolerated. It has been decades since the residents of unauthorised colonies have been waiting to lead life with dignity. We have to cooperate with the Centre on this very important issue to every extent possible,” a source quoted Mr. Kejriwal as having said at the meeting.

Mr. Kejriwal had earlier this month announced that residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi would soon have ownership rights of their houses and claimed that the Centre has agreed to the AAP government’s proposal in this regard.

Following the review of the regularisation process, Mr. Kejriwal, according to government sources, has consulted technical experts over the issue and the views so obtained, the sources claimed, will be considered while finalising the Delhi government’s response to the Centre regarding the regularisation of the colonies.

Following “strict directions” from the Chief Minister that no delay will be tolerated, the Ministers concerned, sources claimed, have given their inputs which are now being collated as a comprehensive response from the Delhi government to be sent for his approval prior to being communicated to the Centre.

“He [Mr. Kejriwal] has asked the Council of Ministers to ensure that his government cooperates with the Centre at every step and ensures that the regularisation of unauthorised colonies becomes a reality,” the source claimed further.

According to an official, the Centre has sought Delhi government’s comments about the development charges to regularise unauthorised colonies, in addition to seeking other comments on issues related to the process.

Mr. Kejriwal, government sources added, has already directed the Revenue Department to be prepared for providing ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies soon after the Centre gives approval to the proposal for regularisation of the unauthorised colonies.