ABVP releases helpline numbers to assist DU aspirants

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday released 18 helpline numbers and email ids in a bid to assist Delhi University aspirants with the admission process.

“There have been several changes in the admission process with respect to sports and ECA requirements, documents required at the time of admission and so on. Keeping all these changes in mind, ABVP volunteers have begun assisting students to help them sail through the admission process smoothly,” read the statement.

ABVP state secretary Sidharth Yadav said, “Since there was no alternative to using digital medium for a smooth admission process, the ABVP is focusing upon the same to assist the applicants as well as highlight any technical or systemic issue causing inconvenience to the applicants.”

