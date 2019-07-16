ABVP protests against DU’s UG syllabus

The ABVP staged a protest in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s office against the inclusion of “objectionable and unilateral material” in the undergraduate syllabus of some Delhi University courses, on Monday.

In a statement, the students’ group said, “It strongly condemns the efforts made by some departments of the University of Delhi to impose the Leftist ideological agenda on students and demand the removal of biased articles on nationalist organisations and objectionable content on Hindu religion.” This comes after objections were raised against certain sections of syllabus proposed by the English and history departments by a member of the standing committee on academic matters at a recent meeting. Syllabus of several undergraduate courses at Delhi University are to be revised before the start of the new academic session.

‘In bad light’

The standing committee member, Rasal Singh, had raised objections over a story included by the English department which he alleged showed the RSS and Bajrang Dal in “bad light” with regard to the 2002 Gujrat riots, among other inclusions in the history and journalism courses.

Delhi University Students’ Union president Shakti Singh said, “We will not allow the attempt of the Left to impose propaganda in Delhi University. Lies and biased articles have to be removed from the new syllabus.”