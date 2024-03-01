GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ABVP, Left-backed groups clash at JNU

In a video, a man is seen thrashing students with a stick while in another, a person is seen throwing a bicycle on students

March 01, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Some students were injured at the Jawaharlal Nehru University as a clash broke out between two groups over selection of election committee members at the School of Languages on Thursday night.

An official of the university said some students have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

In a video, a man is seen thrashing students with a stick while in another, a person is seen throwing a bicycle on students.

Other purported videos also showed individuals being mobbed and beaten up by a group even as security personnel of the university tried to rescue them.

Students from both the ABVP and Left groups have filed police complaint against each other.

No immediate response was available from the university administration and the number of students injured during the incident could not be confirmed.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.