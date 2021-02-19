ABVP holds protest, calls for complete reopening of DU

Office-bearers’ delegation presents memorandum of grievances

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday organised a protest at Delhi University’s North Campus calling for the complete reopening of the university and resumption of on-campus classes.

The students said that several universities have started a phased reopening as per the guidelines issued by the Central government, and the university authorities had issued guidelines for the commencement of physical classes.

Reopening of library

The students also demanded that they be allowed to choose between online and offline modes regarding the term-end examinations, besides calling for the reopening of libraries, hostels and declaration of results.

The ABVP said that a delegation of office-bearers called on the Proctor and Dean, Students Welfare and presented a memorandum of grievances and were assured by the university that the phased reopening of the campus had already started and by the first week of March, several facilities that are still unavailable would be made available to students.

Sidharth Yadav, State secretary, ABVP Delhi, said: “While we have pushed for an expeditious reopening of the varsity, we have not insisted on compulsory attendance. Post resumption, the university administration must ensure the continued availability of virtual classroom instructions and on-campus attendance for students should remain voluntary.”

He added that the delegation’s meeting with the officials of the varsity was promising and that the process of reopening the university campus would be set in motion without further delay to safeguard the interests of the student community.