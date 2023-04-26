AAP’s Shelly Oberoi wins Delhi Mayoral election unopposed after BJP withdraws from contest

April 26, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Shelly Oberoi will continue to hold the office of the National Capital’s Mayor after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its withdrawal from the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections to be held today.

Ms. Oberoi therefore won the contest unopposed, as BJP announced its decision minutes after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s House meeting was convened.

Presiding officer Mukesh Goel declared that AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi is the Capital’s next Mayor

Accordingly, AAP’s Aaley Mohammed Iqbal is Capital’s will also continue to hold the office of the Deputy Mayor for a second consecutive term after winning the contest unopposed.

Following her unopposed re-election, Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House till May 2, noting that the proposals that were to be tabled in today’s House meeting will be taken up in the next meeting.

Commenting on its decision to withdraw from the contest, the Delhi BJP noted that the AAP is unwilling to help constitute the MCD’s standing committee, adding that it has affected the functioning of the civic body.

Ms. Oberoi and Mr. Aaley were elected in the mayoral polls held on February 22, after three attempts to conduct the exercise were disrupted due to clashes between AAP and BJP councillors. Ms. Oberoi won by a margin of 34 votes and Mr. Aaley by 31 votes.

The clashes were triggered by the then presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma’s announcement that the 10 aldermen, nominated by the Lieutenant-Governor, will be allowed to vote in the mayoral polls. The decision was contrary to the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court.

At the end of each financial year, the MCD elects a new Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The Mayor’s office is reserved for women candidates in the first year and for scheduled caste candidates in the third year.