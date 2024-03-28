GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP'S Goa unit chief Amit Palekar, three others appear before ED in money laundering case

Panaji AAP Goa president Amit Palekar questioned by ED in money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy scam

March 28, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
A man walks past the office of Directorate of Enforcement in New Delhi. File

A man walks past the office of Directorate of Enforcement in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa unit president Amit Palekar and three others appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 28 for questioning in connection with a money laundering case.

Sources said all four of them were called for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some other AAP leaders have been arrested.

The ED had summoned Mr. Palekar, AAP leader Ramrao Wagh and two others — Dattaprasad Naik and Ashok Naik for questioning.

Mr. Dattaprasad Naik and Mr. Ashok Naik are leaders of the Bhandari community in Goa.

Mr. Palekar arrived at the ED office in New Delhi at 12.10 p.m., while the three others reached there before him at 11.15 a.m.

Before entering the agency office, Mr. Palekar only said, “I have been summoned. I will talk to you all after I am back.” But others refused to talk.

The ED has alleged that the AAP became a major beneficiary of proceeds from the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.