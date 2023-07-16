HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP to take part in meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru

Welcoming Congress’ decision to oppose the Delhi ordinance, AAP announced that it will take part in the Opposition parties’ meet in Bengaluru

July 16, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
AAP MP Raghav Chadha. File

AAP MP Raghav Chadha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcoming the Congress’ stand to oppose the central government’s ordinance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on July 16 announced that the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party has taken a decision to attend a meeting of the Opposition parties in Bangalore on July 17 and 18.

After the PAC meeting on July 16 evening, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha told the media, “Today, the Congress party, clearing its position on the ordinance on Delhi, has expressed its opposition to the ordinance. We welcome this announcement of the Congress party. The AAP, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, will take part in the meeting of like-minded parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18 and present its views.” 

On May 19, the Centre issued an ordinance that seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 and effectively negates the May 11 Supreme Court judgment that gave the AAP government the power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government. 

Minutes after a meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna on June 23, the AAP said in a statement that it will be “difficult” to be part of such meetings in the future in which the Congress is a part, until the Congress agrees that all its MPs in Rajya Sabha will oppose the central government’s ordinance.  

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Indian National Congress / national government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.