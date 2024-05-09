AAP to launch fourth phase of its poll campaign on May 13

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced that in the fourth phase of its Lok Sabha campaign, it will target four different sections of society to spread awareness on the work it has done for the public in the last decade.

Campaigning for the fourth phase will begin on May 13, and all seven seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 25. In the previous three phases, AAP has rolled out door-to-door campaigns, multiple ‘Sankalp Sabhas’, the ‘Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se’ campaigns, and roadshows held by jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

The party’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said that the fresh campaign will include events held across each of the four constituencies where AAP MLAs are contesting the election, including a trade townhall in East Delhi, a Gramin Panchayat in West Delhi, a Mahila Panchayat in New Delhi, and a Purvanchal Samagam in South Delhi.

The other three constituencies — North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk — will be contested by the Congress as part of the two parties’ seat-sharing deal under the INDIA bloc.

“This campaign of ours will be held at different places in all the Lok Sabha constituencies [where AAP is contesting], in which we will tell the public what work the Kejriwal government has done for Delhi’s all-round development in the last 9 years,” Mr. Rai said.

He added although Mr. Kejriwal was still in jail, AAP’s election campaign was “getting the support of the people”. “The campaign for the fourth phase is being held in a targeted manner to showcase the work that the party has done across different sectors,” he said.

The Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Besides AAP and the Congress, the BJP and BSP are the other national parties which have fielded candidates in Delhi’s Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress released its list of star campaigners for Delhi on Tuesday, which included Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sources within the Congress and AAP say that the alliance partners are in talks to hold another rally together to shore up support before voting day, most probably on the lines of the ‘Save Democracy’ rally the two parties had jointly held on March 31.

The BJP also issued its list of star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to sources, Mr. Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in the Capital.