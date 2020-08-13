Delhi

AAP suspends former MLA Jarnail Singh

AAP former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for a statement allegedly made by him about Hindu goddesses, the party said.

“The decision has been taken in the party’s PAC [Political Affairs Committee] meeting. The party has issued a reason notice to him on why he should be dismissed from the primary membership of the party for this disgraceful act,” an AAP MLA said in a social media post, which was later confirmed by the party.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020 1:31:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aap-suspends-former-mla-jarnail-singh/article32339909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story