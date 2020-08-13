AAP suspends former MLA Jarnail Singh

AAP former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for a statement allegedly made by him about Hindu goddesses, the party said.

“The decision has been taken in the party’s PAC [Political Affairs Committee] meeting. The party has issued a reason notice to him on why he should be dismissed from the primary membership of the party for this disgraceful act,” an AAP MLA said in a social media post, which was later confirmed by the party.