AAP seeks disqualification of two more rebel MLAs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has moved a petition in the Delhi Assembly seeking the disqualification of two more of its rebel legislators here before the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The petition, moved by AAP Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, sought the disqualification of Sultanpur Majra legislator Sandeep Kumar and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra, for their association with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), respectively.

According to his petition seeking the disqualification of Mr. Mishra, Mr. Bharadwaj submitted that the Karawal Nagar MLA had on January 27, 2019 given up the membership of AAP “by way of campaigning for the BJP” at an event hosted by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel.

Similarly, Mr. Bharadwaj sought the disqualification of Mr. Kumar “by way of stating that his party was now Bahujan Samaj Party” on February 1, 2019.

On June 10, Mr. Bharadwaj had moved a petition in the Delhi Assembly to disqualify AAP Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai and suspended Bijwasan MLA Col. Devinder Sehrawat as both the legislators had joined the BJP within days of each other, under the anti-defection law.

He had later told The Hindu that similar proceedings were in store for legislators who had won on an AAP ticket but were now “working for other parties”.