AAP questions EC delay in releasing voter turnout figures

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday hit out at the Election Commission for not announcing the final polling percentage even 24 hours after the polling was over. The Chief Electoral Officer announced the figure at a press conference at 7 p.m.

The Chief Elector Officer said the total turnout took long to collect and calculate and hence took time to be shared.

“Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?” AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter commenting on the delay.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing the media in the afternoon, said the party feared a deep conspiracy. “Till now, whenever the elections were held, the Election Commission has declared the percentage of the voting almost immediately. It has been 24 hours since the voting of the Delhi Assembly completed, but the Election Commission is not ready to announce the voting percentage. This is pointing towards a deep conspiracy,” Mr. Singh said. The EC should explain the delay.

“This is the first time in the history of 70 years, the Election Commission is not ready to announce the voting percentage,” Mr. Singh also alleged.

“Any election, be it Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha, the EC used to announce the voting percentage on the same day. I remember that when the elections were held by the ballot papers, the Commission used to announce the voting percentage even at such times. But for the first time in the history of 70 years, such a strange thing happened,” Mr. Singh said.