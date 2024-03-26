GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP protest | Traffic movement restricted in central Delhi, several roads closed

In an advisory, it said traffic in central Delhi will be affected and parking of vehicles will not be allowed on Tughlaq Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg

March 26, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Commuters outside a gate of Patel Chowk metro station, closed in view of AAP’s PM residence ‘gherao’ protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, on March 26, 2024.

Commuters outside a gate of Patel Chowk metro station, closed in view of AAP’s PM residence ‘gherao’ protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, on March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) set to hold a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements, restricting the movement of vehicles in the National Capital's central part.

In an advisory, it said traffic in central Delhi will be affected and parking of vehicles will not be allowed on Tughlaq Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg.

The AAP will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mr. Kejriwal has been arrested by the Central agency in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28.

Traffic will be affected in the New Delhi area due to a special law and order arrangement, the advisory stated.

"To ensure smooth traffic management in the New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for the public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions," it said.

If needed, traffic will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlaq Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, Niti Marg roundabout and Kautilya Marg roundabout, it added.

The traffic police also requested commuters to avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg.

