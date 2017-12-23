AAP points finger at BJP, Delhi Police

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday blamed the BJP government in the Centre and the Delhi Police for encouraging the operations of the recently busted ashram in Rohini, from which 41 minor girls were rescued.

“It is difficult to believe that this baba was running the ashram for over 30 years and the illegal activities that he was hosting inside has gone unnoticed,” said AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba.

‘HC ordered raid’

She added that the raid that was conducted in the ashram was done by the police because the High Court ordered them to conduct the raid. “The medical tests conducted on the 41 minor girls revealed that they were emotionally and physically tortured,” she claimed. She also demanded that the absconding founder be traced alive so that the nexus of politicians behind the ashram can be uncovered.