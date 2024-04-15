AAP observes ‘Save Constitution’ day; ‘flop show’, says BJP

April 15, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

The BJP will abolish reservation benefits granted to the Dalits and other underprivileged sections if it returns to power in the Lok Sabha poll, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh alleged as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held its “Save Constitution” stir on Sunday.

Party leaders and workers had gathered at AAP’s Rouse Avenue office to take part in the “Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao” (Save Constitution, Remove Dictatorship) programme, held to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar. They read out the Preamble to the Constitution and took an oath to protect it.

BJP anti-Dalit

Addressing the party workers, Mr. Singh said, “The Constitution of India has provided reservation for the marginalised and oppressed sections, including Dalits and tribals. If the BJP returns to power, reservations for Dalits, tribals and other underprivileged sections will be abolished. That’s why we will fight against the BJP to save the Constitution.”

He also alleged that during the stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, while all political dignitaries were invited, the then President Ram Nath Kovind was not extended an invitation as he was a Dalit.

“There is discrimination against the Dalits in the minds of BJP people. In January, when the inauguration of the Ram Temple took place, then again the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, who comes from the tribal society, was not invited,” he added.

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the AAP’s programme has been a failure despite three weeks’ preparation for it.