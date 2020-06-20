AAP-Lt. Governor differences on quarantine rules in Delhi intensify

The difference of opinion between the AAP government and the Centre intensified on Saturday with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying they could not reach a consensus with the Central government-appointed Lt. Governor during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Mr. Sisodia said they will meet again at 5 pm.

On Friday, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal had issued an order making five days of institutional quarantine mandatory for COVID-19 positive cases even for home quarantine. This was not needed till Friday and people could be quarantined directly in their houses and the Delhi government had termed the new decision as ‘arbitrary’.

“The State Disaster Management Authority meeting did not agree on both issues — rate of private hospital beds and LG sir’s order to end home isolation. Now the meeting will be held again at 5 pm,” he said in a tweet.

On Friday, the Union Home Ministry had said a committee set up by the Ministry has recommended capping the price of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in Delhi between ₹8,000-₹18,000 per day.

“The Delhi government opposed the LG sir’s decision regarding ending home isolation. There was no decision on this either. There will be discussion again in the evening,” Mr. Sisodia said in another tweet on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, “According to our calculation by June 30, 15,000 beds would be required [in Delhi]. But after this order by the BJP, 90,000 beds would be required. From where will these 90,000 beds come? Who will get these beds? Delhi is the only state in the country where this order is being implemented.”

After the DDMA meeting happened, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh termed the LG’s order a “dictatorial decision”.

“The Central government has passed an order in Delhi in which it is said any person who is corona positive, now he won’t have the right to stay at home, he won’t have the right to home isolation. He will be kept in railway coaches. I want to ask what dictatorial order is this? One rule for the country and another rule for Delhi. Is the BJP government taking revenge on the people?” Mr. Singh said addressing media.

“The Central government is saying that in Delhi even if one is a mild case, the person will be put in a railway coach. Is the railway coach liveable? In this 47 degree Celsius, the railway coach is like a furnace. There is no facility of AC in it and the BJP says go and stay in it. I feel it is an unjust order.”

Mr. Singh also said the Delhi government wants to make 60% beds in private hospitals at reduced rates, but the Central government is saying only 24% beds will be reserved at reduced rates. The issue was raised by Mr. Sisodia also.