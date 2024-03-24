GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP leaders, MLAs, councillors to meet to decide strategy after Kejriwal's arrest: reports

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak will preside over the meeting

March 24, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP workers and supporters raise slogans during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, at ITO in New Delhi, on March 24, 2024.

AAP workers and supporters raise slogans during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, at ITO in New Delhi, on March 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a meeting of its leaders, MLAs and councillors on March 24 to decide its future strategy following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak will preside over the meeting.

"This is the first big meeting after the arrest of the party supremo. There is likely to be discussions on the party's future strategy," a source said.

Mr. Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.