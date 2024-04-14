GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Kharge, pitches for common minimum programme for INDIA bloc

“During the meeting, several issues were discussed. We discussed the issue of the (BJP-led) government misusing central agencies and the manner in which opposition leaders are being targeted,” Sanjay Singh said

April 14, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh during a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on April 14, 2024.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh during a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on April 14 and urged him to come up with a common minimum programme for the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Singh said he sought Mr. Kharge's support after he was released from jail and also told the Congress president how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being treated in prison.

Sanjay Singh claims CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail

Mr. Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar Jail after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

The Rajya Sabha MP of the AAP said as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House of Parliament, Mr. Kharge "has been supportive of us and so I wanted to meet him after getting released from jail".

"During the meeting, several issues were discussed. We discussed the issue of the (BJP-led) government misusing central agencies and the manner in which opposition leaders are being targeted.

Opposition lost power due to disunity; Congress’ problems need remedying: Amartya Sen

"I also informed him about how Kejriwal is being treated in jail and how his rights are being taken away. I put a proposal before him that the INDIA bloc should have a common minimum programme to be taken to the public for the upcoming polls," Mr. Singh told reporters after the meeting.

In a post on X, the AAP leader said: "I met the National President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge ji at his residence. I held discussions with him on the issues of the INDIA alliance to come out with a joint manifesto, misuse of investigative agencies, inhuman treatment meted out to Arvind Kejriwal and the crisis arising for democracy and the Constitution of the country."

