AAP leader joins BJP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanatal Chavariya, chairperson of Delhi Safai Karamchari Commission and founder of the All India Workers’ Union joined the BJP on Sunday.

BJP’s national vice-president Shyam Jaju welcomed Mr. Chavariya saying he was confident that he would play an important role in strengthening the party. Mr. Jaju attacked AAP arguing that it had “created a history of lying to the public” and that people were constantly deserting the party due to the “arrogance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal”.

Mr. Chawariya said as the chairperson of Safai Karamchari Commission, he was not heard but questions were raised on his decisions. In a statement, he alleged that the Chief Minister had “exploited” members of the Scheduled Castes. “I became disenchanted with AAP and was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's duty towards the country and so I joined the BJP family,” he added.