AAP govt. misleading people on job scheme: BJP

The BJP has accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of misleading the people by “re-launching” its employment scheme, which had “already failed” two years ago.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the government had spent ₹34.41 crore on the same scheme two years ago when only 334 people got employment. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri wrote to Chief Minister demanding that the government release names and details of the nature of employment it had helped provide in the public domain.

“The Kejriwal government had promoted the Rojgar Mela in 2018 but failed to provide jobs. Likewise, this year also the govt. has announced that both job providers and seekers can register on the government portal. This scheme is only for a show off for which the govt. has again spent crores on advertisements,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Mr. Bidhuri said it was necessary to give details to ascertain whether job seekers were getting salaries under various categories of minimum wages fixed by the Delhi government. “If the government has provided employment to such a large number of people it is a good thing and we welcome it. What is the harm in putting the details of those 10 lakh people, who have been provided jobs, on its website,” Mr. Bidhuri asked.