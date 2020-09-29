AAP govt. conspiring to privatise DJB, claims BJP

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was conspiring to hand over the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to private companies.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta argued that the Arvind Kejriwal government had brought the DJB to a miserable condition due to its failures.
“Before the Kejriwal government came to power, the Delhi Jal Board was in a profit of about ₹176 crore and after it came to power there has been a loss of about ₹800 crore,” Mr. Gupta alleged.
“The Kejriwal government has pauperised the Delhi Jal Board and is now conspiring to privatise the Delhi Jal Board in collusion with private companies,” he alleged.
Mr. Gupta alleged the Kejriwal government owes crores of rupees to the municipal corporations.
